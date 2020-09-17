Merced County deputies investigate homicide in Winton

WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies on Thursday morning are investigating a homicide in the community of Winton, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was found sometime around 2 a.m. in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Irene Lane. He appeared to have died from suspicious circumstances.

Detectives spent the morning investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau at 209-385-7472. Information on the incident can remain anonymous.

