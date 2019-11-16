Merced County DA will not file charges against Monsignor Craig Harrison

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County District Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges against Monsignor Craig Harrison, who is accused of sexual misconduct.

An investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching by Harrison was conducted by the Merced Police Department and DA’s office after a victim came forward, saying the misconduct happened in ’87 and ’88.

Based upon the facts of this case, the filing of charges is prohibited due to the statute of limitations. Therefore, no charges will be issued.

In July, Bakersfield PD announced it will not be filing charges against Harrison.

He still may face charges in Fresno County.

