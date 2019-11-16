Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Merced County DA will not file charges against Monsignor Craig Harrison

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County District Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges against Monsignor Craig Harrison, who is accused of sexual misconduct.

An investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching by Harrison was conducted by the Merced Police Department and DA’s office after a victim came forward, saying the misconduct happened in ’87 and ’88.

Based upon the facts of this case, the filing of charges is prohibited due to the statute of limitations. Therefore, no charges will be issued.

In July, Bakersfield PD announced it will not be filing charges against Harrison.

He still may face charges in Fresno County.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com