Merced convenience store robbed by man wearing Halloween mask

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store early Saturday morning by a man wearing a Halloween mask.

Officers received a report around 1:30 a.m. that an AM/PM store at 1625 W. Highway 140 had been robbed at gunpoint.

Arriving officers contacted the victim who said that a Black man had entered the business and grabbed several items from the store. The suspect then went to the counter, brandished a weapon demanded money before leaving.

The suspect was about 6 feet tall with a thin build wearing a white Halloween style mask, Police said. No employees were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

