MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect who shot a 7-Eleven clerk during an armed robbery has been identified by the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 3 a.m. they received a call from a store clerk who said he had been shot in the chest at the 7-Eleven located at 2255 E. Gerard Ave. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, detectives say 21-year-old Darrion Wayne Murphy entered the store armed with a handgun then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. Once the money was removed from the register, Murphy shot the clerk once in the chest and fled on a bike.

Anyone who knows of Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at (209) 385-6998.