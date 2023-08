MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Mendota Police Officer shot a suspect Wednesday evening and an investigation is underway, says the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Marie Street.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, all the officers are okay, but the suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.