Medication stolen in Clovis pharmacy robbery, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A strong-arm robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Clovis Wednesday ended with the suspects escaping with medication, according to Clovis Police.

Officers say at around 3:30 p.m., two suspects entered the pharmacy area of the store at Fowler and Ashlan avenues, pushed an associate, and fled with an unknown amount of medication. They left the scene in a silver Nissan southbound on Fowler Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Clovis Police.

