MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested as a result of a shots-fired call that led to a drug bust Friday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on April 1 around 7:30 p.m. they responded to the 3700 block of Hatch Road for a call of a shooting where, upon arrival, they found several shell casings on the floor.

After searching the area authorities say they found and detained Caleph Darnell Eldridge Jr. who was attempting to flee without being seen.

Detectives say they served a search warrant on the property and found the following:

35.4 grams of Fentanyl

0.4 grams of Heroin

876 grams of Methamphetamine

30 Xanax pills

5 Adderall pills

4 pounds of Marijuana

Courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say they also found paraphernalia, packaging materials, and seized money obtained from narcotics proceeds.

Eldridge was ultimately arrested under suspicion of possession of unlawful paraphernalia and probation violation, according to authorities.

Police say they also arrested Elias Anaya and Amanda Martinez, who were found in the home, under suspicion of narcotic-related charges.