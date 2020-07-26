KSEE24 RESCAN /
MCSO: Man wanted after fleeing from deputies, on felony probation

Crime
Michael G. Bryan

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man from Madera County is wanted after fleeing from deputies in the area of Indian Lakes Saturday morning.

The man was driving a white a stolen Dodge diesel pickup Saturday morning when he was observed by Madera County Sheriff Office deputies. When deputies stopped the man, he fled on foot.

Authorities say he is on felony probation and is wanted for violations of felony possession or receiving a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay a peace officer.

The suspect is identified as 40-year-old, Michael G. Bryan and is 5’9, 175 lbs with hazel eyes, and a bald head. He is known to frequent the Coarsegold area and Friant.

Authorities say if you see Bryan, to call 559-675-7770 and do not approach.

A passenger inside the Dodge was identified as Matthew Donley, 41, of Coarsegold who was arrested at the scene, according to authorities.

An assault rifle, two handguns, and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle. Donley was booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections for violations.

