MCSO: Man calls to say his father is covered in blood, deputies start a murder investigation

Crime

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for murder after Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies received the call Wednesday evening and responded to the 30000 block of Donald Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

According to Madera County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported that his father was inside a bathroom covered in blood and he was not able to find his mother.

When deputies arrived they say they found Francisco Ramirez, 54, alive with a gunshot wound and Madera resident Norma Lopez-Castillo,42, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies say Ramirez was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later arrested for murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

