MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A transient man has been arrested for vandalizing multiple graves at the Mariposa Cemetery, officials with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said.

According to authorities on Sunday, a report was made to MCSO of possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery.

After investigating, detectives found and identified 47 grave sites that were damaged as well as multiple gravesite decorations such as angels and vases.

Grave sites Vandalized – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office





































Authorities say witnesses identified the suspect damaging the headstones as 27-year-old Marlon Ortez. He was contacted and admitted to destroying the property.

Ortez was arrested and charged for suspicion of vandalism and has been booked at the Mariposa County Jail, officials say.

MCSO officials say at this time they are still evaluating the cost to repair or replace the damaged headstones. They say some of the pieces date back to the 1840s and are made out of Italian marble/stone.

Additionally, several local civic groups are working with the Sheriff’s Office and Mariposa County staff on the repair plan.