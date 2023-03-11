MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced a bust that happened on Friday where multiple forms of fentanyl, drugs, and illegal objects were found.
Deputies say early Friday morning they responded to a home on Hatchy Road for an unresponsive woman. As EMS took care of the woman, deputies found numerous cubes of fentanyl in a bag and another bag of cocaine in plain sight.
Detectives arrived on scene after and say they served a search warrant for the property. In their search they found and confiscated the following drugs:
- 1,700 counterfeit fentanyl-laced M/30 pills
- 127 grams of rainbow fentanyl
- 51 grams of colored fentanyl
- 19 grams of white fentanyl
- 300 sleeping pills
- 79 Xanax/Alprazolam pills
- 29 grams of Mexican white heroin
- 73 grams of cocaine
- 85 grams of black tar heroin
- 41 grams of psilocybin/mushrooms
- 25 grams of ephedrine
- 32 ounces of THC oil
- 26 grams of concentrated cannabis wax
- 240 pounds of processed marijuana
- 170 grams of an unknown multicolor powder
In addition to the various drugs, authorities also found inventory sheets, receipts for purchases of narcotics, cash, ammunition, an unregistered firearm, and ten cases of illegal fireworks. The Merced County Fire Department was called to take the illegal fireworks.
Six children in the home had full access to the narcotics and as a result were detained by Child Protective Services, according to deputies.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they ultimately arrested 27-year-old Elias Antonio Anaya for various charges. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.