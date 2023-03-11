MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced a bust that happened on Friday where multiple forms of fentanyl, drugs, and illegal objects were found.

Deputies say early Friday morning they responded to a home on Hatchy Road for an unresponsive woman. As EMS took care of the woman, deputies found numerous cubes of fentanyl in a bag and another bag of cocaine in plain sight.

Detectives arrived on scene after and say they served a search warrant for the property. In their search they found and confiscated the following drugs:

1,700 counterfeit fentanyl-laced M/30 pills

127 grams of rainbow fentanyl

51 grams of colored fentanyl

19 grams of white fentanyl

300 sleeping pills

79 Xanax/Alprazolam pills

29 grams of Mexican white heroin

73 grams of cocaine

85 grams of black tar heroin

41 grams of psilocybin/mushrooms

25 grams of ephedrine

32 ounces of THC oil

26 grams of concentrated cannabis wax

240 pounds of processed marijuana

170 grams of an unknown multicolor powder

In addition to the various drugs, authorities also found inventory sheets, receipts for purchases of narcotics, cash, ammunition, an unregistered firearm, and ten cases of illegal fireworks. The Merced County Fire Department was called to take the illegal fireworks.

Six children in the home had full access to the narcotics and as a result were detained by Child Protective Services, according to deputies.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they ultimately arrested 27-year-old Elias Antonio Anaya for various charges. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.