MCSO: Former deputy arrested in Arizona for embezzlement from deputies’ union

KINGMAN, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – A former deputy with Merced County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in Arizona after allegedly embezzling over $100,000 from the deputies’ union, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Brooks was arrested on Sunday in Kingman, Arizona. Deputies say the 52-year-old former deputy had a warrant for his arrest since March 2019.

He is expected to be extradited back to Merced County in the coming weeks.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.