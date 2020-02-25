MCSO: Former deputy arrested in Arizona for embezzlement from deputies’ union

Philip Brooks, 52

KINGMAN, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – A former deputy with Merced County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in Arizona after allegedly embezzling over $100,000 from the deputies’ union, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Philip Brooks was arrested on Sunday in Kingman, Arizona. Deputies say the 52-year-old former deputy had a warrant for his arrest since March 2019.

He is expected to be extradited back to Merced County in the coming weeks.

