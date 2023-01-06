MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man was arrested after allegedly attempting to assault another man identified legally as a Concealed Carry Weapon holder (CCW), who shot the suspect in self-defense, officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office say.

According to the authorities, on Tuesday evening deputies were dispatched to a property located on Brannon Avenue in Dos Palos to the report of an assault.

Official reports say the suspect had attempted to hit the victim with an axe. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a man identified as Luis Larios with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

MCSO Officials say one of the deputies applied a tourniquet to him and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

While investigating, deputies say they learned the property owner located Larios sitting in his vehicle on the property and was stuck in the mud. The victim then tried to help him get his car unstuck when Larios became angry and grabbed an axe from the trunk of his car.

According to MCSO officials, Larios began swinging the axe in a threatening way and the property owner shot Larios in self-defense.

This is still an active investigation, Larios is currently in custody pending criminal charges.