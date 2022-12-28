MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and seized multiple firearms and ammunition, officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said.

According to authorities, on Friday morning, the MCSO office received a report of a possible kidnapping in the 1200 block of Tahoe Street in Merced.

Deputies say when they arrive at the location they found a parked vehicle on the property and five individuals, armed with handguns and rifles, hiding near and under the vehicle.

During the operation, deputies say they located three rifles, four handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition with high-capacity magazines. Officials say they determined several of the firearms are ghost guns.

Additionally, authorities say they located and talked to the reported missing person in Manteca, and police from Manteca confirmed the victim was okay.

On the same day, MSCO detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and said they located more high-capacity magazines and an adult man, but it was determined he wasn’t involved in the incident.

Five suspects identified as Gurtaj Singh, Gurlal Singh, Princepreet Singh, Harkirat Singh, and Rajeev Ranjan, were arrested on suspicion of various weapon charges.