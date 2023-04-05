MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several suspects were arrested Tuesday night in Dehli where a dispute left one person stabbed, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 16000 block of Darlington Street in Delhi for a neighbor dispute where a person had been stabbed.

Deputies arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm, who was later transported to an area hospital.

Deputies identified three suspects David Xavier Chavez, Alejandro Calvillo, and Alex Daniels Rojas. Chavez and Calvillo ran into a neighboring house while Rojas drove off in a vehicle.

Officials say Rojas eventually returned to the scene and was arrested.

Detectives arrived on the scene and surrounded the house. The suspects then came out and were arrested without further incident.

Officials say Calvillo was charged with attempted homicide and criminal threats. Chavez was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Rojas was charged with carrying a concealed dagger.