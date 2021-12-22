Mayor of Sanger arrested on domestic violence charges, deputies say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mayor of Sanger has been arrested by police on domestic violence charges early Wednesday morning, according to Fresno County sheriff’s officials.

Eli Ontiveros, 44 of Sanger, was arrested by Sanger police officers around 12:30 a.m. for “inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant according to authorities.”

Ontiveros was elected as the mayor of Sanger in 2020 with his term set to expire in November of 2022. Deputies say his bail is set at $25,000. Ontiveros was booked into Fresno County jail where he remains as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for updates.