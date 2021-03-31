Masked robbery suspect caught on camera, Fresno police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in Fresno are looking for a suspect who was captured on video robbing a Union 76 gas station Friday morning in southeast Fresno.

Police say they responded to the gas station at 2585 S. East Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for an armed robbery. Investigators say the suspect walked in and brandished a gun, demanding money from the register.

Police say the suspect fled the business on foot towards the Vagabond Inn located at 2570 S. East Avenue before police arrived.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

