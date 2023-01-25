PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who walked into a Pixley AM/PM and demanded money from the clerk.

Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night they were told a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun allegedly walked into the store on Road 122 and Avenue 120 and demanded money.

The suspect took money from the clerk and left.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.