Mariposa Sheriff’s Office release bodycam video of a shooting involving a deputy

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting after a man ambushed a deputy.

On Friday, Deputy Jose Garcia was attempting to serve a restraining order at a home in the 4000 block of Dawn Road.

A man then ambushed the deputy, the deputy returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the area, but was later taken into custody and identified as Douglas Popke.

No injruies were reported.

