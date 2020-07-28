Mariposa Sheriff: Man arrested after starting fire and threatening firefighters trying to put it out

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 52-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he started a fire on his property and got upset that CalFire was attempting to control and contain the fire, The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, identified as Charles Leslie, 52 of Mariposa, made death threats to CalFire firefighters and threatened multiple times to shoot anyone trying to make contact with him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Leslie was shouting numerous times that he was a killer and that he would kill anyone making an attempt to suppress the fire. Crews relocated to a safe area where they were still able to monitor the fire.

A child with autism was inside the house with Leslie and was not allowed to leave, the Sheriff’s Office said; Leslie was seen drinking multiple bottles of alcohol and was heard screaming belligerent and degrading statements at the child.

Leslie continued yelling violent threats like, “I will kill you” and “You are going to die tonight,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After a two-hour standoff, the child was released and was reunited with his mother.

Deputies said they made entry into the house where Leslie was found in an upstairs portion of the home — where he continued to scream at the deputies. K9 officer Niko and deputies were able to arrest Leslie after a brief struggle.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.