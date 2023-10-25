MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for a man in connection with the disappearance and assumed death of Wendy Pullins.

Investigators say they have received credible information from multiple sources that Justin Bolton was involved with the homicide of Pullins on June 15, 2022. She was reported missing to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on June 18, 2022.

Investigators say Bolton is “considered armed and dangerous” and those who see him are asked not to contact him.

Justin Bolton (image supplied by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say on September 8, 2022, detectives with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office located the Jeep Cherokee known to be driven by Wendy Pullins. The vehicle was found down a steep embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County.

Forensic analysis of blood located inside the vehicle was a positive match to Wendy’s DNA, according to investigators.

Mariposa County Sherriff’s Office says, on October 6, deputies served a search warrant in connection with the Wendy Pullins homicide case – leading to the discovery of a car suspected to be involved.

Anyone with information regarding Boltons’ whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Caleb Collins at (209) 966-3615 or via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org. Anonymous tips can be sent using the Mariposa Sheriff App.