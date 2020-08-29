Suspect in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Mariposa County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting after a man ambushed a deputy with a rifle Friday night, according to authorities.

Authorities say a deputy was attempting to serve an out of the state temporary restraining order at a home in the 4000 block of Dawn Road.

A man then ambushed the deputy, the deputy returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the area, but was later taken into custody.

