Mariposa County deputies warn of gift card phone scam

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Mariposa County deputies are warning residents of a phone scam involving people posing as law enforcement and asking for a payment or donation by gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office said the callers claim to be from “The Mariposa Police Department” or “The Mariposa Sheriff’s Department” and ask for donations or telling people they have missed jury duty or failed to register.

Anyone who receives such a scam call is urged to not give them any information and just hang up.

Officials stressed that the Sheriff’s Office does not make phone calls to residents asking for donations.

Due to COVID-19, deputies do make phone calls to people reporting non-emergency crimes or non-emergency calls for assistance but they do not ever ask for payment or payment through gift cards for crimes, the Sheriff’s Office said.