MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Wednesday after being suspected of igniting five vegetation fires in Mariposa County, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive investigation, Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officers say local resident 61-year-old Michael Eric Alexander was identified as the suspect for igniting five vegetation fires between Paddy Hill Road and Corey Pines Road off of East Whitlock Road since May 31.

Fire officials say the fires occurred in the Midpines area and were all less than an acre in size. The arrest prevented a large damaging wildfire from happening.

“Whenever we suspect arson, I personally ensure that we use every resource available to us to put them behind bars. Mariposa County has suffered enough at the hands of arsonists. I am proud of the work done by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on this particular arson case. My hope is that with each of these kinds of arrests, our communities can rest a little better at night,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said.

Deputies say Alexander was arrested on felony charges of suspicion of arson to forest land.