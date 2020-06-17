Marijuana grow potentially worth $15M in profits shut down, deputies say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – More than 34,000 marijuana plants were located by Merced County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend, breaking up an operation that deputies say had the potential to make $15 million in profit.

Deputies say the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) served a search warrant on Saturday for two large barns and a large cornfield on the 5700 Block of West Highway 140 in Merced County.







According to the sheriff’s office, as well as the 34,685 plants eradicated from the cornfield they also found 4,500 dried plants in one of the barns and over 15,000 pounds of finished product.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office is working to prosecute the owner of the property.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.