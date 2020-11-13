Manure to energy proposal ends with $8M fraud arrest, says DoJ

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old Porterville man is under arrest after federal prosecutors say he used a now-defunct Tulare-based business to steal $8,750,000 from investors.

According to the Department of Justice, Raymond Brewer was arrested Thursday on a 24-count indictment – charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Brewer claimed he was building anaerobic digesters on dairies in Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties and elsewhere in California and Idaho. The digesters are designed to convert cow manure into renewable energy through methane gas. However, Brewer did not build them and instead used the money for personal expenditures.

If convicted of all counts, Brewer could face up to 42 years behind bars.