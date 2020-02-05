Manslaughter suspect from Merced arrested in Washington State

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted on manslaughter charges in Merced County has been arrested in Washington State, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Gerardo Sandoval was wanted after deputies say he got into a fight with a man in Atwater who later succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place Oct. 3, 2019, and investigators say the 38-year-old suspect fled the scene.

Sandoval was tracked to Washington Stae and Pasco Police helped bring him in. On Tuesday officers confirmed that Sandoval had been arrested on the Merced County warrant.

