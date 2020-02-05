Live Now
The State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump

Manslaughter suspect from Merced arrested in Washington State

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Luis Gerardo Sandoval, 38

Luis Gerardo Sandoval, 38 (image courtesy of Merced County Sheriff’s Office).

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted on manslaughter charges in Merced County has been arrested in Washington State, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Gerardo Sandoval was wanted after deputies say he got into a fight with a man in Atwater who later succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place Oct. 3, 2019, and investigators say the 38-year-old suspect fled the scene.

Sandoval was tracked to Washington Stae and Pasco Police helped bring him in. On Tuesday officers confirmed that Sandoval had been arrested on the Merced County warrant.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know