Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Merced County Jail

Charlie Everitt, 45, escaped from the John Latorraca Correctional Center on Monday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

MERCED COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say they are searching for an inmate who managed to escape from a correctional center in Merced County.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Charlie ’Mikey’ Everitt slipped away from John Latorraca Correctional Center on Sandy Mush Road.

Deputies say Everitt smashed his way through several layers of building material before making his way through the perimeter fencing and completing his escape from custody.

A photo of Charlie ’Mikey’ Everitt shows him with hair. Authorities say his head was shaved during his escape on Monday night.

Everitt was wearing all blue-colored inmate clothing and had a shaved head at the time of his escape. He now has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Everitt, please contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445. Information can be provided anonymously.