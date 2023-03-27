MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A manhunt is underway Monday in a rural area of Madera County after a police pursuit for a person who is allegedly wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Madera County on March 12.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 28-year-old Brandunn Wilson in the area of Road 225 between Tera Tera Ranch Road and Saginaw Creek near North Fork where law enforcement issued a “shelter in place” Monday.

Deputies say around 10:30 p.m. on March 12, they received a report of shots fired at a home in the 33000 block of Road 222 in North Fork. When Deputies arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say their investigation revealed information that Wilson was involved in the murder of the 38-year-old man.

This is a developing story.