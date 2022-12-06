MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into a possible murder-suicide incident.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 33000 block of Avenue 12 to conduct a welfare check. There they discovered two deceased adult victims, one male, and one female.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident – but authorities say there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.