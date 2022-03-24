KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man with a DUI warrant issued for his arrest was found with a ghost gun, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies say they served an emergency protective order on East Lacey Boulevard. While there, deputies say they ran a records check on Deandre Threadgill and found that he had an active Kings County DUI warrant issued for his arrest.

Deputies say they found Threadgill and placed him under arrest. While arresting him, deputies say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, along with 8 rounds of ammunition. Officials say that the gun did not have a serial number, or was a ‘ghost gun’.

Officials say Threadgill had a prior felony conviction and was not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.

Threadgill was booked on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, as well as the DUI warrant.