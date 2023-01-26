MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department.

The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team regarding illegal drug sales and firearms possession at a home in Dos Palos.

Upon investigation, police say once they served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, they found 39-year-old Arturo Flores was in possession of 20 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, drug scales, and packaging material.

Officers say they also found a 9mm handgun, an AR-15 rifle, a WW2 Sten Mark II 9mm submachine gun, and several large capacity magazines and ammunition in the home.

Flores was then arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for possession of narcotics for sale, possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of an assault rifle according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Taylor Rocha at (209) 388-7770.