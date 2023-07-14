SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal officials are searching for a man with a knife inside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park after they say he threatened a visitor Friday morning and fled into the forest.

According to the report, around 5:00 a.m. a vehicle on fire was reported on the Generals Highway in the Giant Forest area of the national park. When rangers located the vehicle, they discovered it completely burned.

Shortly afterward, officials received another call about an attempted robbery. The victim described a man trying to rob them of their cell phone, keys, and wallet while waving a knife and stick. When the victim refused, the suspect fled into the forest. While searching the area, rangers found that the closed Giant Forest Museum had been broken into and damaged. No visitors were inside the museum at the time.

Officials describe the suspect as wearing hefty hiking boots, dark green fitted cargo pants, a long-sleeved shirt, a brimless hat (possibly a beanie), and a gaiter or buff that covers his mouth and nose. Anyone who sees the man is asked to report it to the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or call 911.