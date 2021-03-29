Man with gun arrested after high-speed chase in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 36-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase Monday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies say they tried to make a vehicle stop for a code violation around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Ashlan Avenue. Deputies say the driver took off onto Shields Avenue refusing to pull over.

Deputies say they pursued the car reaching speeds of 80 mph running stop signs and stop lights .

Officers in the EAGLE One helicopter took over and followed the car until the driver turned into an apartment complex near Maple and Shields avenues and stopped.

Investigators say it was later discovered that the suspect sideswiped a van on Highway 41, causing minor damage to the van. The driver requested medical services for complaints of pain.

Deputies say a loaded handgun was found in the car. The suspect, Jason Bailey, 36 of Fresno, was arrested.