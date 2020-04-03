Man with fatal gunshot wound found lying in the median, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno Thursday, according to police.

Officers say they were called to the 300 block of East Andrews Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the median near Palm Avenue.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his late 20’s or early 30s. The victim was taken to the hospital he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say they do not have any information on the suspect but that a witness claims to have seen a grey vehicle leave the area after shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.