FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they found an unregistered loaded pistol after a traffic stop in central Fresno.

Police say they made a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations in the area of Clinton and Teilman Avenue.

Police say the driver advised he had a firearm in the vehicle. Officers located an unregistered firearm.

According to police, the driver was arrested for allegedly having an illegally concealed, loaded firearm, and his vehicle was impounded. The suspect was booked into the Fresno County Jail.