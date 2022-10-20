FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A same-sex couple was the target of a hate crime last week in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before midnight on Friday, officials said a 39-year-old man was walking with his boyfriend near Olive and Yosemite avenues when they passed by two other people.

Investigators said one of the two passing by made a derogatory comment toward the couple, leading to a disagreement. During the argument, officers said someone assaulted the 39-year-old man.

After speaking with the victim, officials said they made the decision to investigate the incident as a hate crime. Officers said the couple had never met or seen the suspect before.

Detectives have been working to find surveillance footage from nearby homes and restaurants that may have captured the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.