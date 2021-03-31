Man with bag of shaved keys arrested for attempted murder, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who attempted to flee deputies, deliberately crashed into a farm vehicle to stop a witness, struck that witness with a shovel, and was eventually found with a bag of ‘shaved keys’, is now inside Kings County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Nykee Spinks was arrested Tuesday following a chase that also involved the attempted murder of a witness.

Deputies say Spinks was seen driving away at a high rate of speed from a deputy on patrol at around 8 a.m., in the area of Jackson and 17th avenues. The suspect then attempted to stop a witness from calling the Sheriff’s Office by ramming the vehicle the witness was driving and hitting him with a shovel. Deputies say the witness narrowly escaped the suspect.

A search of the area located the suspect. Spinks was identified as the man deputies were looking for and he was also found with a bag of shaved keys, deputies say, which are often used to steal vehicles.

The victim sustained significant injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Spinks was booked into Kings County Jail on charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.