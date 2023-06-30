MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after a string of armed robberies with a replica of a handgun.

One of the suspects was a male disguised as a woman, Merced Police Department says on Friday.

On Monday, officers say they received a call regarding an armed robbery at a check cashing business in the 1200 block of Olive Avenue at 2:00 p.m. and surveillance video identified the suspect as a white male wearing a wig and women’s clothing. Police say he was able to take over $1,000 during the robbery.

On Thursday, officers state they received another report of armed robbery from another check cashing store in the 500 block of West 18th Street around 12:20 p.m., and the suspect was identified similarly to the one in the first robbery but did not obtain anything.

According to the Merced Police Department, they received a similar call on Friday at another check cashing place, this time in the 1900 block of E. Yosemite Parkway, and the suspect shared a similar description with the ones in the past robberies.

Photo Courtesy: Merced Police Department

Officers say the suspect’s vehicle was located a short time later near 18th Street and K Street, and they identified the suspects as 63-year-old Barbara Bryant and 33-year-old James Hogan.

Investigators state Hogan was hiding in an apartment around West 18th Street, and once a search warrant was served at his home, officers located Hogan along with the female clothing and the wig he was wearing during these robberies.

Photo Courtesy: Merced Police Department

According to police, the handgun was identified as being a replica, and Hogan and Bryant were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of several armed robberies and conspiracy to commit a crime.