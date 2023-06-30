MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after a string of armed robberies with a replica of a handgun.
One of the suspects was a male disguised as a woman, Merced Police Department says on Friday.
On Monday, officers say they received a call regarding an armed robbery at a check cashing business in the 1200 block of Olive Avenue at 2:00 p.m. and surveillance video identified the suspect as a white male wearing a wig and women’s clothing. Police say he was able to take over $1,000 during the robbery.
On Thursday, officers state they received another report of armed robbery from another check cashing store in the 500 block of West 18th Street around 12:20 p.m., and the suspect was identified similarly to the one in the first robbery but did not obtain anything.
According to the Merced Police Department, they received a similar call on Friday at another check cashing place, this time in the 1900 block of E. Yosemite Parkway, and the suspect shared a similar description with the ones in the past robberies.
Officers say the suspect’s vehicle was located a short time later near 18th Street and K Street, and they identified the suspects as 63-year-old Barbara Bryant and 33-year-old James Hogan.
Investigators state Hogan was hiding in an apartment around West 18th Street, and once a search warrant was served at his home, officers located Hogan along with the female clothing and the wig he was wearing during these robberies.
According to police, the handgun was identified as being a replica, and Hogan and Bryant were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of several armed robberies and conspiracy to commit a crime.