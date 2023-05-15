FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was seen advancing towards deputies while holding an axe and a machete was shot by law enforcement on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they first received a call shortly after 12 noon from a worker in the area of the 3300 block of Baron Way about a man who was described as acting strange while holding a machete. The person who called attempted to get away from the man he reported by driving away, but deputies say the man holding the machete started chasing after him – while swinging the machete.

Officials say the suspect then found an axe and started waving both the machete and the axe. When deputies arrived, they asked the suspect to drop both the machete and the axe – but the suspect refused to do so. Attempts to subdue the suspect with bean bags did not work – and when the suspect lunged toward the deputies – while still armed with both the machete and the axe – one of the deputies fired his handgun and struck the suspect.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect is described as being in his late 40s or early 50s and is said to live in the area.

The identity of the suspect has not been officially released.