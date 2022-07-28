FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A man who deputies say unlawfully took his eight-year-old son was arrested Thursday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 31-year-old Luis Padilla was taken into custody in Sanger. He was hiding inside a business with the child when found and threw a table at a deputy before he was eventually detained, officials add.

Investigators say they have been looking for Padilla since July 21 after he allegedly entered a relative’s home and took his son, to who he had recently lost custody rights.

The boy’s condition was described as good following the incident.