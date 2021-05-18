Man who stole slot machine parts from casino found hiding in a bunk bed, deputies say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say stole components from the inside of a slot machine at Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino was found hiding in a bunk bed.

According to Kings County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Anthony Barker stole from the casino Tuesday morning, left the area, and later returned to the scene. Casino security then attempted to reach contact him, but he fled the area.

After a search of the area, deputies reported seeing him go inside a trailer on the 16000 block of 17th Avenue. The owner was contacted and allowed deputies inside. Deputies say Barker resisted arrest, requiring a K-9 to go in and subdue him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Barker was taken to the hospital for treatment and later booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of resisting an executive officer, trespassing, and a no-bail warrant for a parole violation. His bail was set at $75,000.00.