TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced they are actively searching for a suspect who is responsible for stealing a pet dog in Lindsay Sunday morning.

Deputies say around 7 a.m. they responded to the 20400 block of Avenue 232 regarding a theft of a dog. Upon arrival, they were notified a Doberman mix named “Boy” was taken by an unidentified man.

Authorities say around 3 a.m. the man left on foot with the dog westbound on Avenue 232 from Road 204.

Deputies then updated the public around 6 p.m. that the dog was returned to its owner by a resident in Exeter who found him near South Kaweah Street.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect in the surveillance footage who stole the dog.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (559) 725-4194.