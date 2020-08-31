Man who pulled knife on field workers after stealing from them is taken down by Fresno Sheriff K-9

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who authorities say stole from some Fresno County field workers and pulled a knife on them was taken down by a Sheriff K-9, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

At noon, the Sheriff’s Office got a call about an argument near the AM/PM store at Highway 43 and Nebraska Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man had gotten into the car of some field workers and stole some items. The field workers began to chase after him and he tripped and fell to the ground.

When they attempted to capture him, he pulled a knife on them he then ran away into a vineyard.

No one was injured.

Deputies arrived and got a description of the suspect. They discovered it was a homeless man deputies are familiar with, 31-year-old Salvador Mendez.

Deputies found him in the vineyard, but he wouldn’t comply with deputies –and he kept reaching his hands into his pockets, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office had a K-9 at the scene — Arco — and he was deployed on Mendez.

Arco bit his arm allowing deputies to take him into custody. He was treated by EMS.

He will be booked into jail once out of the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. They plan to charge him with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

