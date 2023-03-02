FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Corcoran Police Department say they discovered a concealed handgun on a 46-year-old man after police say he fled on foot after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Officials say Antonio Hernandez was wearing a mask while driving with his lights off in the 1200 block of Whitley Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

Officers say after they contacted Hernandez, who they say was driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, he fled on foot a short distance before being detained by officers.

Officials say Hernandez was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Corcoran Police Department

Hernandez was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail.