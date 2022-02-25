Jorge Lua, 36 (image courtesy of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say stole a car, crashed it into a field, then went on to steal a truck from someone who saw the crash and tried to help is now under arrest.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jorge Lua after establishing that he had stolen the car from Hanford. A receipt inside the vehicle also helped determine that the suspect had visited a store in Visalia.

Deputies say Lua crashed the car in the field on Jan. 17, at around 2:30 p.m., in the area of 6th Avenue and Houston Avenue, southeast of Hanford. When the passer-by saw the crash, Lua threatened him with a rifle before stealing the his truck.

With assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office determined that Lua had previous felony convictions – and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was arrested on Thursday in Tulare County.

Lua was booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, a felony in possession of a firearm, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.