MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man alleged to be involved in the deaths of a father and son on Father’s Day has been booked into the Madera County Jail for attempted murder and murder with special circumstances charges, according to the Madera County Jail records.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue announced on Monday that 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez was caught late Sunday evening, trying to cross the border into Mexico.

Deputies say they believe he is the man responsible for the deaths of 33-year-old Jesus Jr. and 60-year-old Jesus Sr.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they received two 911 calls from two residences in the area in the 2300 block of Las Palmas and the 2300 block of Avenue 9 in Madera County.

Deputies say Jesus Jr. was shot at a wedding that was taking place at a home, while Jesus Sr. was killed around the same time in a garage just a block away from the wedding.

Ramirez is also facing a $1 million bond.