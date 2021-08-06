Man who accidentally shot woman in Fresno County wasn’t supposed to have a gun, deputies say

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after accidentally shooting a woman on Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 3:00 a.m. about a woman with a gunshot wound on West and Caruthers avenues.

Upon arrival officials found the woman suffering from the gunshot wound and say she was accidentally shot by a man named Jeffrey Tucker.

According to deputies, Tucker was not supposed to have a firearm or ammunition because of his criminal record.

The woman who was shot was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say Tucker was the one who called in about the shooting Friday morning and that he was arrested by authorities for negligent discharge of a firearm.