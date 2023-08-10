Man wanted on suspicion of murder in Merced, police says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted on suspicion of murder after officers found a gunshot victim in July who died at the scene, police says Thursday.

According to the Merced Police Department, on July 16 around 11:36 p.m., officers received several calls about a shooting in the 1200 block of R Street in Merced.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 47-year-old Damien Wheaton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were performed but Wheaton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded and took over the investigation. Through their investigation, detectives say they identified 27-year-old Eruvey Deoro Muzquiz as the person who shot and killed Wheaton.

Photo Courtesy: Merced Police Department.

Detectives say Muzqui has since gone on the run and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Merced Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.