VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Visalia are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted on charges relating to lewd acts with a child.

Officers describe Richard Matthew Felix as a Hispanic male adult, 5 foot 4 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed he may be in the Reedley area.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police on 559-734-8116.